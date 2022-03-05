PayPal In Thailand: Company U-Turn Means Users Can Continue To Fully Use Accounts From Monday

Following news last year that PayPal users in Thailand would experience changes to their accounts as the company began the process of relaunching their services in the kingdom comes news of a U-turn, albeit a seemingly temporary one.

PayPal said that they had been listening to concerns expressed by their customers and working with the Thai authorities. They apologized for causing confusion.

Consequently PayPal announced that customers could continue to use their accounts as normal from Monday March 7th – a date previously announced when limitations would commence.

“You will still be able to use your PayPal wallet’s current functionality” after that date, said the company.

“This means that you may continue shopping with your PayPal wallet as well as sending and receiving money”.

No action is required by users and more information can be found on their website.

This extended functionality will remain while the company works with the Thai authorities.

They cautioned that transfer of accounts to PayPal Thailand will still be going ahead later in the year.

