PayPal No Longer Available To Foreigners In Thailand

Regulatory changes aimed at combating money laundering mean that the services offered by PayPal are no longer available to foreigners in Thailand and may even be out of reach for many Thais.

It is almost one year to the day since PayPal first announced that it was relaunching its services in Thailand.

The relaunch was necessary in order for the company to comply with new regulations in Thailand after the government overhauled regulation of the country’s fintech sector.

In order to comply with the regulations, only those with a registered business account would be able to use PayPal to send and receive money and pay for goods and services online.

(Source: – Asean Now)

