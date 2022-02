People In Thailand Reminded Of Fines For Failing To Wear A Facemask

file photo

Thailand’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) has posted a reminder regarding the fines in place for people who fail to wear a face mask in public.

The post warns that first offenders will be fined up to 1,000 baht for not wearing a mask.

A person who is caught not wearing a mask for a second time will be fined between 1,000 baht and 10,000 baht.

For a third offence, fines of up to 20,000 baht may be issued.

(Source: – Asean Now)

