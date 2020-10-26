‘People Must Brace For New-Normal Lifestyle For At Least Two Years Before Covid-19 Is Contained’

Dr Yong Poovorawan, a specialist in virology at Chulalongkorn University.

The Covid-19 pandemic may take about two years to slow down, after a large number of people become infected and become immune to the disease and around 60 per cent of world population receive a vaccine, a medical expert said on Sunday.

Dr Yong Poovorawan, a specialist in virology at Chulalongkorn University, said the “new normal lifestyle” is needed for at least two years until the population has been immunised to levels that are higher than the herd immunity figure.

Speaking of achieving herd immunity, he said when the majority of people become immune to Covid-19, either through infection and recovery or enough vaccination, then the disease will not spread.

Giving an analogy, he said: “It is like a person who has immunity is a white sheep, and a person without immunity is a black sheep. If there are mostly white sheep in the herd, germs or dangers that could befall the black sheep would be kept at bay because the white sheep surrounding it would make it difficult for the invaders,” said Dr Yong.

As for Covid-19, it is estimated that 60 per cent or more of the group should have immunity, or immunity should be acquired by vaccination of at least 60 per cent of the population, then the virus can be contained, but that does not mean it has been eradicated, he cautioned.