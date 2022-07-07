Petrol, Gasohol Prices Down 8 July 2022

The pump prices of petrol and gasohol will fall on Friday. Diesel is unchanged. (Photo:Varuth Hirunyatheb)

Retail prices of petrol and all types of gasohol except E85 will drop by 3 baht per litre, E85 by 1.8 baht per litre, on Friday morning. Diesel prices remain unchanged.

PTT Oil and Retail Business (PTTOR) on Thursday announced it would cut pump prices for petrol and gasohol, effective from 5am on Friday.

The retail prices of petrol and all types of gasohol, except E85 will be reduced by 3 baht per litre and the E85 retail price will drop 1.80 baht per litre. Pump prices for all types of diesel remain unchanged.

The retail prices in Bangkok and nearby on Friday will

– Gasohol E85 will be 35.34 baht per litre (-1.80 baht)

– Gasohol E20 will be 40.44 baht per litre (-3 baht)

– Gasohol 91 will be 41.28 baht per litre (-3 baht)

– Petrol (benzene) will be 48.96 baht per litre (-3 baht)

– Gasohol 95 superpower will be 47.04 baht per litre (-3 baht)

– Diesel B20 will remain at 34.94 baht per litre

– Diesel will be 34.94 baht per litre

– Diesel B7 will be 34.94 baht per litre

– Diesel premium B7 will be 46.36 baht per litre

(Source: – Bangkok Post)

