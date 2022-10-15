North East Thailand Times

News From Thailand's North Eastern Provinces. From buriramtimes.com. Sponsored by William Property Co. Ltd

Thailand News

Phone Use Must Be Hands-Free While Driving

ByRobert Haines

Oct 15, 2022

A new regulation went into effect this week requiring the hands-free use of mobile phones while driving. The law is now being enforced in all of Thailand according to a deputy government spokesperson. They issued a warning yesterday to make drivers aware that holding a phone while driving is now illegal.

Section 43(9) of the Land Traffic Act of 1979 has a new clause that went into effect on October 7. It says drivers cannot use any communication device like a radio or telephone while driving unless it is equipped to be used hands-free. The law is intended to reduce road deaths and injuries caused by careless drivers using their phones while driving.

Drivers can use their mobile devices on speakerphone or if it is connected to a wireless device that allows them to talk without taking their hands off the wheel. That said, if dialling and other functions still require a motorist to physically touch the device, the law states that they must pull over before operating the phone.

The law also includes one more caveat that states that any technology to allow phones to be hands-free must not block the driver’s vision. So equipment must be mounted on the front of the car out of the way, according to the Bangkok Post.

The newly enacted law will be enforced for five years and then reviewed, taking public opinion into account. For now though, those caught using their mobile phones without a hands-free set-up are subject to a fine from 400 to 1,000 baht.

(Source: – The Thaiger)

By Robert Haines

Related Post

Thailand News

Cooler Weather Expected In Most Parts Of The Country From Wednesday

Oct 11, 2022 Robert Haines
Thailand News

Never Forget Thailand’s October 6 Massacre

Oct 6, 2022 Robert Haines
Thailand News

Alcohol Sales Ban – End Of Buddhist Lent Day On Monday, October 10th

Oct 3, 2022 Robert Haines

You missed

Thailand News

Phone Use Must Be Hands-Free While Driving

Oct 15, 2022 Robert Haines
Nakhon Ratchasima

Nakhon Ratchasima

Oct 14, 2022 Robert Haines
Sports News

FIFA World Cup 2022 Will Be Free To Watch On TV In Thailand:

Oct 14, 2022 Robert Haines
Ubon Ratchathani

Flooding In Ubon Ratchathani Province Is Dangerous

Oct 11, 2022 Robert Haines