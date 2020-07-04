Phuket Provincial Police Confirm Alcohol Ban

A section of the notice issued yesterday by the Ministry of Public Health announcing the alcohol ban for Sunday and Monday (July 5-6). Image: MoPH

PHUKET: Phuket Provincial Police have announced today that the alcohol ban for the major Buddhist religious holidays Asarnha Bucha and Khao Phansa will be in effect this Sunday and Monday (July 5-6).

The announcement follows the Ministry of Public Health posting their own announcement yesterday, and corrects dates announced by Cabinet last month when announcing the substitution day public holidays on Monday-Tuesday next week.

The announcement by the Phuket Provincial Police at midday today (July 3) confirms that the alcohol ban, instituted by law in 2015, will come into effect “after 24:00 on July 4”, meaning from midnight Saturday night, and will remain in effect “until 24:00 July 6”, meaning midnight on Monday night.

(Source: – Phuket News)

