Phuket Readies To Receive First Batch Of Chinese STV Tourists On October 8th

Channel 7 confirmed that the first batch of 150 Chinese tourists from Guangzhou under the Special Tourist Visa scheme would arrive in Phuket next Thursday, October 8th.

They reported that yesterday officials from the infectious disease department were at Phuket airport preparing testing facilities.

They also said that 9 hotels with 1,200 rooms have been designated for the 14 day quarantine that these tourists and subsequent visitors must undergo.

If after seven more days the tourists are still Covid-19 negative they will be allowed to travel widely in Thailand.

The tourists from Guangzhou – where there are currently no infections – will need to have certificates that they have been negative for 72 hours before travel to Thailand.

They will then undergo further checks at Phuket airport on arrival before being taken to state quarantine.

