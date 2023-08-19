North East Thailand Times

News From Thailand's North Eastern Provinces. From buriramtimes.com. Sponsored by William Property Co. Ltd

Nakhon Ratchasima

Pick-up Truck Wrecks Government-Owned Rest Spot In Nakhon Ratchasima

ByRobert Haines

Aug 19, 2023

 

A driver of a pickup truck lost control of his vehicle, resulting in a multiple-flip accident that ultimately caused significant damage to a state pavilion in Nakhon Ratchasima province. In response to the seriousness of the collision, an immediate investigation was launched to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident, which occurred earlier today.

Officers from the Phimai police station were dispatched to the scene after receiving a report of the accident during the early morning hours. The incident occurred along the Phimai-Chum Puang route near Ta Bong village.

Upon arrival, investigators discovered a Toyota pickup truck with Nakhon Ratchasima registration overturned by the roadside, having collided directly with the rest stop area owned by the Nakhon Ratchasima Highway Department. The truck sustained significant damage, having rolled multiple times, coming to rest approximately five meters from the initial point of impact.

Eyewitnesses present at the scene informed authorities that the driver, Peerawich, appeared to be following other vehicles closely and subsequently lost control of his vehicle. They observed his erratic behavior through their rearview mirrors as he drifted out of his lane, crashed into the rest pavilion on the roadside, and flipped his vehicle multiple times on the road. They promptly alerted the police upon witnessing the situation and noting Peerawich’s injuries.

The responding officers at the scene suspect that the driver may have fallen asleep at the wheel, leading to this catastrophic accident. However, they intend to conduct a more thorough examination of the accident site and review nearby CCTV footage to establish the facts. Once Peerawich’s health improves, authorities will question him further to complete the necessary legal proceedings, considering that government property was also damaged in the incident, according to reports from The Khao Sod Online.

By Robert Haines

Related Post

Nakhon Ratchasima

Grilling for love: Thai Teen’s Sizzle To Support Bedridden Mother Melts Hearts In Northeastern Thailand

Aug 8, 2023 Robert Haines
Nakhon Ratchasima

Korat Candle Procession 66 Event Upstaged By Scene-Stealing Cat

Aug 5, 2023 Robert Haines
Nakhon Ratchasima

Nakhon Ratchasima Schoolboy Fatally Stabs Peer In Jealousy-Fuelled Dispute

Jul 24, 2023 Robert Haines

You missed

Nakhon Ratchasima

Pick-up Truck Wrecks Government-Owned Rest Spot In Nakhon Ratchasima

Aug 19, 2023 Robert Haines
Latest News Maha Saeakham

82 Year Old Man Dies After Being Stung By Swarm Of Wasps

Aug 18, 2023 Robert Haines
Chaiyaphum

Chaiyaphum Road Crash Leaves Three Women Dead And Three Injured

Aug 17, 2023 Robert Haines
Udon Thani News

Brutal Assault On Udon Thani Schoolgirl Triggers National Outrage And Cries For Justice

Aug 17, 2023 Robert Haines