Pick-up Truck Wrecks Government-Owned Rest Spot In Nakhon Ratchasima

A driver of a pickup truck lost control of his vehicle, resulting in a multiple-flip accident that ultimately caused significant damage to a state pavilion in Nakhon Ratchasima province. In response to the seriousness of the collision, an immediate investigation was launched to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident, which occurred earlier today.

Officers from the Phimai police station were dispatched to the scene after receiving a report of the accident during the early morning hours. The incident occurred along the Phimai-Chum Puang route near Ta Bong village.

Upon arrival, investigators discovered a Toyota pickup truck with Nakhon Ratchasima registration overturned by the roadside, having collided directly with the rest stop area owned by the Nakhon Ratchasima Highway Department. The truck sustained significant damage, having rolled multiple times, coming to rest approximately five meters from the initial point of impact.

Eyewitnesses present at the scene informed authorities that the driver, Peerawich, appeared to be following other vehicles closely and subsequently lost control of his vehicle. They observed his erratic behavior through their rearview mirrors as he drifted out of his lane, crashed into the rest pavilion on the roadside, and flipped his vehicle multiple times on the road. They promptly alerted the police upon witnessing the situation and noting Peerawich’s injuries.

The responding officers at the scene suspect that the driver may have fallen asleep at the wheel, leading to this catastrophic accident. However, they intend to conduct a more thorough examination of the accident site and review nearby CCTV footage to establish the facts. Once Peerawich’s health improves, authorities will question him further to complete the necessary legal proceedings, considering that government property was also damaged in the incident, according to reports from The Khao Sod Online.

