PM Prayuth Signs Order To Grant Visa Amnesty To Foreigners In Thailand

Thailand’s Prime Minister on Wednesday signed the order to grant visa amnesty to foreigners left stranded in Thailand due to COVID-19.

The order, released via the Ministry of Interior, grants “special permission for some classes of aliens to stay in the Kingdom.”

The order was signed by Prayuth and head of the Ministry of Interior Anupong Paochinda.

The order includes allowing tourists whose visa expired on or after 26 March to be automatically extended for 30 days.

90 day reporting will also be suspended.

The order is expected to be published in the Royal Gazette, making it law.

More details to be announced shortly.

(Source: – The Nation)

