PM Ready To Close Thai Borders To Entry If Virus Situation Worsens To Stage 3

Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said today that his government is ready to close the country’s borders to all foreign arrivals, if the COVID-19 pandemic worsens to Stage 3.

The Prime Minister visited the command centre managing the COVID-19 situation today, to monitor operations and to get updates on the virus situation. The centre is located at Government House.

Regarding the border measure, the Prime Minister said that the word “lockdown” had been widely misused, citing the action taken by Buri Ram and Uthai Thani to screen all arrivals in the provinces, which is a tough action that does not equate a “lockdown”.

Meanwhile, PM’s Office Minister Tewan Lippatapallop said today that he will discuss a proposal, from the National Office of Buddhism for all temples, to organize a nationwide ceremony to pray for Thailand and the Thai people, with the Sangha Council this Friday.

The prayer ceremony is tentatively scheduled for March 25th, starting at 4pm, and the event will be broadcast live on NBT and MCOT TV channels.

(Thai PBS)

