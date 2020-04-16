Prayut Will Reconsider Lock-down In Last Week Of April

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said on Wednesday (April 15) that he will evaluate the Covid-19 situation in the last week of April to see if some restrictions can be lifted.

He has already instructed state agencies to ease restrictions if the situation gets better and what they should do if infections rise. The Centre of the Covid-19 Situation Administration will also take all factors into account before making any decision.

The prime minister has warned that if people let their guard fall, the situation will worsen, adding that his government is giving equal attention to all affected groups.

Thailand has around 37 million workers in the informal and formal sectors combined, plus 9 million freelancers and 17 million in the farming sector.

Prayut said the government is funneling money from many sources to help those affected by the outbreak.

Each ministry has also been told to allocate 10 per cent of their budgets to the cause, however, this contribution, which adds up to Bt100 billion, will first have to be approved by the House of Representatives and the Senate. He said he expects the budget to be released in June.

(Source: – The Nation)

