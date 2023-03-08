North East Thailand Times

Nakhon Ratchasima

Prehistoric Cave Paintings Found In Nakhon Ratchasima

ByRobert Haines

Mar 8, 2023

Ancient paintings of prehistoric people have been found on the walls of the Hin Perng cave in Thailand’s north-eastern province of Nakhon Ratchasima.

Chaiyaporn Taptimthong, head of the Khao Phu Luang no-hunting zone, said that forest rangers found the paintings during their patrol to check animal shelters in caves in the So mountain range.

The paintings, depicting humans, animals and geometric drawings, were found scattered over the walls of Perng cave, he said, adding that he has informed officials at the 10th regional fine arts office.

Accompanied by forest rangers, a team of archaeologists and artisans was dispatched to investigate.

Ancient cave paintings have previously been discovered in two caves in Si Khieu district and one in Soong Nern district.

(Source: – Thai PBS)

By Robert Haines

