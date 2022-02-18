Provincial Governors In Thailand Told To Prepare Plans For COVID-19 Surge

Provincial governors have been ordered by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha to prepare contingency plans to cope with rising COVID-19 infections, as daily new infections are exceeding 18,000, Government Spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said this morning (Friday).

He said the prime minister wants all governors to intensify publicity campaigns, through their networks of village heads and community leaders, urging people to comply strictly with basic safety measures. Those in border provinces have been instructed to look out for illegal migrant workers and to report “suspicious-looking strangers” in their communities to the authorities.

He also said that police and labour officials have been told to check factories in their localities, to make sure that they are not hiring illegal migrants, and to crack down hard on human trafficking gangs smuggling workers from neighbouring countries to work in Thailand.

(Source: – Asean Now)

