Public Health Ministry Approves Removal Of Cannabis From Drug List

The Ministry of Public Health’s narcotics control committee has approved the removal of cannabis from the list of narcotics list.

The panel meeting, chaired by Public Health Ministry deputy permanent secretary Dr. Thongchai Keeratihatthayakon, agreed to remove marijuana from the Category 5 narcotics list.

The draft will be submitted to the Narcotics Control Board (NCB) for consideration during their next meeting on January 25, which will be chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam. If approved, the draft will be signed into law by the minister of public health and published in the Royal Gazette for promulgation.

The announcement is expected to remove cannabis from the list of drugs, except for extracts containing more than 0.2 percent tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). The legal exception will only apply to cannabis grown in the country.

Food and Drug Administration (FDA) secretary-general Dr. Paisal Dankhum stated that the FDA will establish regulations to manage cannabis plants. Additional measures, similar to those used to regulate the use of cigarettes and alcoholic beverages, are expected to be authorized to restrict the use of cannabis and its extracts in the future.

