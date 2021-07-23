Public Holidays In Thailand This Weekend Brings Alcohol Ban

Image: ThaiVisa

By Paul Andrews

A number of public holidays in Thailand over this weekend and beyond will result in nationwide alcohol bans.

The first of the holidays officially starts on Saturday, July 24 and Sunday July 25 for Asarnha Bucha Day and Khao Phansa (the start of Buddhist Lent), respectively.

As both are major religious holidays, the sale of alcohol is banned by law across the throughout Thailand . Because of this, the alcohol ban will start at 00:01am Saturday (July 24) and conclude at midnight Sunday night (23:59pm July 25).

(Source: – Hua Hin Today)

