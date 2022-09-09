Queen Elizabeth II Of England Dies At Age 96

Queen Elizabeth II of England died Thursday at the age of 96. The British monarch died at Balmoral Castle, her summer residence in Scotland.

The Queen’s health, who had long been experiencing “mobility problems”, had worsened since Tuesday when she received Boris Johnson, who presented his resignation as Prime Minister, and his successor, Liz Truss, to whom she entrusted the formation of a government.

Truss herself was the first to sound the alarm on Thursday through her Twitter account. “The whole country will be deeply concerned by the news coming from Buckingham Palace,” she wrote in a tweet. “My thoughts are with her majesty the queen and her family at this time,” he added.

Already on Wednesday, the monarch had had to suspend the meeting of her Privy Council, one of the head of state’s regular meetings with senior politicians and advisers. Buckingham Palace reported that the meeting would be “rescheduled” but later the doctors attending her were “concerned” about her state of health and recommended that she remain under medical supervision.

This was not the first time that Elizabeth II had to suspend her attendance to an event. She had already canceled some other meetings for not feeling well, a fact that worsened in February, when she tested positive for Covid. According to her own statement, the coronavirus left her “exhausted”.

