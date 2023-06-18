Railway Worker’s Death In Booth Causes Train Delay In Udon Thani

In Udon Thani Province, a railway worker named Suthitham (last name withheld), aged 58, passed away unexpectedly in a railway crossing booth, resulting in a train delay. The incident occurred today around 7am when the train was unable to proceed because the crossing barrier remained raised for over an hour. Another employee had to be called in to assist.

Around 6am, as per the schedule, the train was supposed to cross the Udon Thani-Nong Khai route but found the barrier to be still up. After waiting for an extended period, the train driver contacted another employee to lower the barrier, allowing the train to proceed. Fortunately, there were no accidents as a result of this delay.

Subsequently, officials conducted an investigation in the booth and discovered Suthitham’s body on his bed. Near him, they found packages of medication for high blood pressure. Preliminary examinations indicate that he passed away due to natural causes related to his health condition. Local residents reported seeing the stationary train earlier in the day and hearing its continuous horn for over an hour due to the unattended barrier. The train driver then contacted another employee for assistance, enabling the train to continue its journey, according to Khaosod’s report.

Thongdee Boonchot, a fellow railway crossing employee and Suthitham’s friend, mentioned that Suthitham had been on duty from 6pm on June 17 until 6am on June 18. This morning, the train driver contacted Thongdee, who promptly lowered the barrier for the train to pass, only to discover Suthitham’s passing inside the booth. Thongdee speculated that high blood pressure might have been a contributing factor, recalling Suthitham expressing concerns about not living much longer due to exhaustion and contemplating leaving his job.

Suthitham’s colleagues and friends from the local Buddhist charitable foundation expressed their grief over his loss. They remembered his decades of dedicated service as a railway worker and volunteer, describing him as a kind and helpful individual who actively contributed to the community. The untimely passing of such a compassionate and good-hearted person deeply saddened them.

