Record 75 Covid deaths, 7,058 new cases

There were a record 75 Covid-19 fatalities and 7,058 new cases over the past 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry reported on Thursday morning.

There were 6,990 cases in the general population and 68 among prison inmates.

Over the past 24 hours, 4,978 Covid-19 patients were diagnosed recovered and were discharged from hospitals.

Since April 1, around when the third wave of Covid-19 began, there have been 279,367 Covid-19 patients, 208,723 of whom have recovered.

Since the pandemic started early last year, there have been 308,230 Covid-19 cases, 236,149 of whom recovered.

The death toll was at 2,368 in the third wave and 2,462 from the beginning of the pandemic early last year.

The previous high of daily Covid-19 fatalities was at 61 last Friday when the country logged 6,087 new infections.

