Red Lotus Lake In Udon Thani

ByRobert Haines

Dec 16, 2022
800_e5295879f6f6f4d.jpg
Blossoming lotuses draw hundreds of visitors to Nong Han Lake Locals and  tourists will soon gather at Nong Han Lake, also known as Red Lotus Lake, in Udon Thani province. The lake, located in Kumphawapee district, is famous for the spectacular scenery of red lotuses that blossom in December and January every year. Coupled with the cool weather of the northeastern plateau, tourists flock to the area to escape the heat of the city.
YM9C0068 copy.jpg
YM9C0102 copy.jpg
Local villagers also provide boat-ride service for those who want to admire the waterscape and take close-up photos of lotuses. Nong Han Lake is also known for being an excellent spot for bird watching. Other than the vast number of flowers, the Red Lotus Lake is ranked the world’s second strangest lake by CNN. It covers a large area of 600 square acres, providing livelihood to over 60 villages around it. The water comes from six different creeks. Thus the lake is never dry all year round. (Source: – The Nation)

By Robert Haines

