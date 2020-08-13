Restrictions On Schools, Public Transport, Sports Events To Be Lifted

Existing virus-related restrictions on educational institutions, public transport and sporting events will be lifted from tomorrow (August 13), the government’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration announced today.

Here are some details:

1) Educational institutions across the country will be allowed to reopen to conduct teaching and learning as normal. However, this measure is voluntary and could be applied according to the situation and decision by school officials.

2) Public transport – by land and water – can go back to operating at normal capacity, allowing for a full number of passengers.

3) Outdoor or indoor sporting events will be allowed to increase their audiences in stadiums but must still have a limit on the number of entrants to keep the situation from getting out of control.

(Source: – The Nation)

