Risk Of Flash Floods As Heavy Rains Forecast For Most Of Thailand

Credit: Meteorological Department

Thundershowers are forecast for most of the country with isolated heavy rains in some areas.

People in risky areas should beware of the severe conditions that may cause flash floods and water runoffs, the Thailand Meteorological Department said.

The monsoon trough lies across Myanmar and the Northeast and the upper Northeast of Thailand to the low cell over upper Vietnam, while the southwest monsoon prevails over the Andaman Sea and Thailand, the department said.

Winds and waves 1-2 metres high are likely in the Andaman Sea and above three metres during thundershowers. All ships should proceed with caution and keep off thundershowers, and small boats should keep ashore, the department said.

The forecast for different parts of the country:

Bangkok: Cloudy with scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rains; minimum temperature 25-26 degrees Celsius, maximum 33-35°C; southwesterly winds 10-25kph.

North: Very cloudy with fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rains in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phayao, Nan, Phrae, Uttaradit, Tak, Kamphaengphet, Phichit, Phitsanulok and Phetchabun provinces; minimum temperature 23-26°C, maximum 31-34°; southwesterly winds 10-20kph.

Northeast: Very cloudy with scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rains in Loei, Nong Bua Lamphu, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram, Surin, Si Sa Ket and Ubon Ratchathani provinces; minimum temperature 24-25°C, maximum 32-35°C; southwesterly winds 10-20kph.

Seven-day forecast:

During September 12-15, the monsoon trough moves down to lie across the North, the upper Central and the Northeast. The southwest monsoon still prevails over the Andaman Sea and Thailand. Rains continue over many parts of Thailand with isolated heavy rains. Strong winds and waves are forecast in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand, rising 1-2 metres in the Andaman Sea and above three metres in thundershower areas. On September 16-17, the monsoon trough lies across the upper North and Laos, bringing less rain to upper Thailand. The southwest monsoon prevailing over the Andaman Sea and the South will strengthen, bringing isolated heavy rain to the South and the East. Moderate winds and waves are likely in the Andaman Sea and in the Gulf of Thailand, about two metres high in the Andaman Sea and above three metres in thundershower areas, 1-2 metres in the Gulf of Thailand and above two metres in thundershower areas.

On September 16-17, the active low pressure over the Pacific Ocean will move past the Philippines to the middle South China Sea. It is expected to upgrade to a Tropical Depression. On September 18-19, this storm will move to the bay of Tokin and the coast of upper Vietnam, more rain and isolated heavy rain are forecast for upper Thailand.

Caution: During September 12-15, people in risky areas of the North, the Northeast, the East, and the South should beware of heavy rains and accumulated rainfall. All ships should proceed with caution and keep away from thundershower areas while small boats should keep ashore throughout the period.

(Source: – The Nation)

