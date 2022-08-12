River City Art Exhibition

In case you haven’t heard the impressive River City Complex, Bangkok, is home to a Galleria on the second floor which holds gallery-style art exhibitions.

It is one of the biggest art exhibition centres in the world.

In addition to that the first floor has lifestyle shops specialised in leather work, silks, tailored suits, furniture and home décor, and restaurants and cafes, totalling to 160 shops. The whole complex makes for an interesting day out.

Coming soon to the River City Complex is the Art Can Die Exhibition. An inspiring collection of original and conventional art linking into the latest web technologies to connect artists, collectors and passionate art fans.

We are thrilled to have our sponsors William Property represented at the exhibition and we hope to bring you more information very soon!

Exhibition starts 1st September.

“River City Bangkok is a cultured lifestyle centre for arts and antiques where art-lovers and collectors can explore galleries, see international exhibitions, meet artists, attend talks, watch films, bid at auctions, enjoy live music, or gain an understanding of Thailand’s burgeoning contemporary art scene.”

The website itself is worth a look in itself and you can also buy tickets, get times and directions for all the big events.

