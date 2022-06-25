Road Carnage Continues, In Fact It’s Getting Worse – 40 Dead “At Scene” Yesterday

Daily News continued their campaign to raise awareness about the continuing carnage on Thailand’s roads – as if people didn’t know.

Some of the most dangerous roads in the world had 40 dead at the scene yesterday. The number will go up when all agencies report the casualties in their jurisdiction and those who succumb on and in hospitals are added.

Dr Thaejing Siriphanich of the Anti Drink Driving Foundation said this brought the June total up to the 23rd to 914 dead.

For the year to date that’s 7,091 fatalities – UP from last year’s 7,067 for the same period.

It appears that with more traffic on the roads post pandemic the figures are just going up and up. Despite police and government rhetoric to do something.

Daily News went with a headline that suggested DUI not only hurts drivers but other road users and people as well.

As evidence of this they reported on an accident in which an MG flew off the road at a bend in Nakhon Nayok province into a house.

The female passenger was killed and the male driver refused to take a breathalyzer at the scene. He was taken away to have a DUI test.

The house owner said they too were injured by flying glass. The bend is a notorious accident blackspot.

