Another article on the provinces of the North-East:

Roi Et is located in the central part of the region, bordering Surin and Yasathorn.

Roi Et features a number of impressive Buddha images and some spectacular festivals, including old fashioned rocket festivals in several towns across the province during the months of May and June. The province is famous for high-quality Thai jasmine rice planting and also known for traditional textiles and wickerwork.

Roi Et town is built around a large artificial Lake, Bung Phlan Chai, where a large, walking Buddha stands on a small Island in its centre. Tall Buddha images are popular in Roi Et, including the 68-meter tall walking Buddha at Wat Buraphaphiram, which has a staircase that enables visitors to climb to knee-high level.

Things to do in Roi Et:

1. Vote Tower 101

A place that cannot be missed is “Vote Tower 101” that just opened in 2021. The tower was designed to look like “Vote”, which is the musical instrument of Roi Et province. In addition, the “Vote Tower 101” has a special character which is its height that stands at 101 (Pronounced in Thai as Roi Et) meters. Visitors to this place can enjoy the 360-degree view of the city of Roi Et.

2. Wat Prachakhom Wanaram or Wat Pakung

Wat Prachakhom Wanaram or Wat Pakung which has the Thailand’s first pagoda made of natural sand as a highlight, The pagoda is one of a large sand-made pagodas. Its base’s octagon dimension is 101 meters in width and 101 meters in height (101 is pronounced “Roi Et” in Thai). An instagrammable place for every angle.

3. Ku Ka Sing

An important historical place in Roi Et, Ku Ka Sing. A large archeological site with Khmer architecture that is believed to date back more than 1,000 years ago. It is still in a very good condition for visitors to Roi Et to explore.

4. Phra Maha Chedi Chai Mongkol

Phra Maha Chedi Chai Mongkol is one of the largest pagodas in Thailand and is surrounded by 8 small pagodas. Once again, Phra Maha Chedi Chai Mongkol is designed to be 101 meters in all dimensions (Width, Length and Height). With its enormous size and magnificent architecture, this place surely will amaze tourists once visited.

5. Tham Soda Waterfall

Tham Soda Waterfall is a nature-created waterfall and part of it is in a Non-Hunting Area where environment and nature is stil preserved. Visitors can walk around outstide and also the inside which has the rock ridge to create curtain of a waterfall. Moreover, there is a buddha statue for tourists to pay their respects as well.

(Sources: – Tourism Thailand/Thai Airways)

