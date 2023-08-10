Rosewood Heist: Kalasin Governor On Trail Of Million-Baht Theft Culprits

The Governor of Kalasin is actively searching for those responsible for the theft of valuable Rosewood evidence, worth more than 1 million baht, taken from the Itue municipal office. Investigations have revealed links to six civil servants who allegedly used a crane to relocate the evidence.

Governor Suphasit Kocharoenyot and Lieutenant Colonel Kritthiphum Homhuan, the Deputy Chief Administrative Officer for Kalasin Province, were informed about the disappearance of 6-7 Rosewood logs, totaling around 4 cubic meters and valued at over 1 million baht (equivalent to US$28,640). These logs were connected to a legal case involving illegal logging in the Nong Ya Ma forest area, under the jurisdiction of the Kalasin treasury department. They had been stored outside the Itue municipal office in the Yang Talat district, Kalasin.

Police Colonel Suphan Chiewnavinthawatch, Chief of the Provincial Police Region in Kalasin, visited the scene to oversee the case’s progress. He collaborated with team leaders at the Non Sung Police Station to confirm the findings.

An important breakthrough emerged when initial eyewitness accounts verified the accurate relocation of the evidence. Six government officials were implicated, using a crane to transport the Rosewood logs. It is suspected that the confiscated logs have been moved away from the area. Consequently, orders were issued to swiftly trace the route taken during the relocation and to expedite the investigation of the individuals involved.

Suphasit emphasized that this incident is unprecedented in Kalasin province and is a matter of concern due to government officials being linked to the disappearance of official evidence. He committed to thoroughly pursuing the case without exceptions or leniency for the individuals involved, even if they are government employees. He affirmed that significant progress has been made in the case, and the pursuit of justice is proceeding promptly and fairly, with no allowances for exceptions.

