Royal Birthday Holiday July 28-31, and Again August 12

We are entering Royal birthday season, as this weekend marks July’s second long holiday weekend in celebration of the King’s birthday, followed just two weeks later by the Queen Mother’s birthday. His Royal Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun will celebrate his 70th birthday on Thursday July 28, prompting a holiday to be extended on Friday in order to create a four-day holiday weekend.

The Royal birthday is sure to be commemorated all across Thailand with ceremonies, tributes, events, and other activities. And authorities hope the extension of the holiday to include Friday will prompt another wave of massive much-needed domestic tourism across the kingdom.

The birthday holiday is not a religious holiday, or a Buddha Day, meaning that there is no restriction on parties or alcohol sales in consumption. Government offices, as well as many banks and other businesses will be closed, so do your official business like immigration runs in advance.

Similarly, Her Majesty the Queen Mother’s birthday on August 12 is not a religious holiday and booze and partying is allowed. This has created some confusion in Koh Phangan, as the infamous Full Moon Party was scheduled nearly a year ago for the 13th, thinking the alcohol would not be allowed on the 12th, and has been officially moved back to the 12th now, but many local businesses intend to make a Double Full Moon Party for the thousands of people who have already booked travel and accommodation for the 13th.

Aside from that one big party, the government has invited people to take part in a milestone 90th birthday celebration for Her Majesty Queen Sirikit. Celebrations, ceremonies, and other activities to honour the Queen Mother have been planned for the nonagenarian. While her official birthday is on August 12, various celebrations and recognitions of her 90 years are planned throughout the rest of the year, all following public health protocols according to PM Prayut Chan-o-cha.

A special emblem to mark the occasion was created, with PM Prayut overseeing the delivery ceremony that received Royal approval from the King. Government agencies and broadcasters have received copies of this emblem in order to promote the Queen Mother’s birthday and express well-wishes and gratitude. The Prime Minister asked for help from the media the highlight the Queen Mother’s contributions to the people of Thailand.

