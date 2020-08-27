RTP Announce New Road Traffic Fines: Some Are Actually Reduced

File photo

Despite the appalling carnage on Thailand’s roads new fines announced by the Royal Thai Police show some have effectively been reduced.

Fines that could have been as much as 1,000 baht under previous laws can now be as low as 200 baht.

And the fine for pillion passengers on motorcycles not wearing a helmet is TWICE as much as the fine for the driver.

In announcing some of the new measures that are at the discretion of the police, the Channel 7 presenter kept a straight face.

The new fines are among 155 infractions contained in the Government Gazette and are effective immediately.

They include:

1. Not obeying signs or (red) lights

Previously: Not to exceed 1,000 baht. Now: 500 baht

2. Driving on the footpath

Previously: 400 to 1000 baht. Now: 500 baht

3. Speeding

Previously: 200 to 500 baht. Now 500 baht

4. No licence

Previously not having a licence was up to 1,000 baht.

Now not being able to show one is just 200 baht.

(Thaivisa notes that the wording here has changed slightly)

5. Black smoke emissions

Previously up to 1,000 baht. Now 1,000 baht.

6. Not wearing a helmet

Driver not wearing one: Previously was up to 500 now 400 baht.

Pillion passenger not wearing one: Was 500 baht now 800 baht.

In addition current tickets are being phased out at the end of October.

The new ones can be paid “anywhere” reported Channel 7.

(Source: – Channel 7)

Like this: Like Loading...