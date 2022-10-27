Continuing Posta on the province of the North-East:

Sakon Nakhon is in the upper northeast of Thailand’s Isan region, adjacent to Udon Thani and Nakhon Phanom. It lies within the Phu Phan mountain range and features many forested Temple retreats for Buddhist meditation, where a number of famous monks reside. This national park has many interesting places to detour at once, for example, Phuphan royal Palace that uses as an Accommodation for the royal family in case they pay a visit at north-east side of the country, Kam Hom waterfall, Gang Kra Arm Waterfall, Nang Mern Clift and Forest’s flower plain.

Having a long, culturally diverse History, Sakon Nakhon features a unique mixture of ancient Traditions. In addition to Historical sites and temples that reflect this, there are a number of traditional festivals that visitors may also enjoy, including the wax castle and illuminated Boat festival. Local products from Sakon Nakhon feature handicrafts, including earthenware, cotton clothes, silk products, and hand-woven Khit clothes with natural bark dye.

There a various place to pay a visit around this province such as Phu Phan Mountain fossil site and ancient colour paint at historical site Varichaphum district. Aside from history and tradition, this province has a beautiful nature surround by forests, mountains and rivers.

Sakon Nakhon has a famous festival known as Wax Palace Parade. This festival will celebrate the day before the end of Buddhist Lent Day. The parade will come with palace that made of bee’s wax to offering this palace to Phra That Cherng Chum.

Food in Sakon Nakhon offers a wide choice from normal dish to local dish that you can find these food stalls all around the market or at the city’s centre.

Things to do in Sakhon Nakhon:

1. Pay respect to the city’s most sacred temple, Wat Phra That Choeng Chum

Things to do in Sakon Nakhon, Thailand: The stupa and guardian of Wat Phra That Choeng Chum

A great way to start your trip. Wat Phra That Choeng Chum is also the city’s most iconic temple. After admiring the 24 meter-high stupa, pay respect to Luang Pho Ong Saen (the city’s most important Buddha image) and footprints of 4 Buddhas.

2. Gaze at a parade of wax masterpieces at Wax Castle Festival

Things to do in Sakon Nakhon, Thailand: One of the wax wonders from Wax Castle Festival

Well-known for their strong faith, the local Buddhists celebrate the end of Buddhist Lent (Ok Phansa) grandly. Every year in October, they handcraft Buddhist temples and castle-like structures out of beeswax. These magnificent artworks are homage to Wat Phra That Choeng Chum and paraded around the city.

3. Walk among lotuses and watch the sunset over Isan’s largest lake

Things to do in Sakon Nakhon, Thailand: The lotus park and the Naga statue

The biggest lotus park in Thailand. A red bridge zigzags around the lake and you can also sit back and relax in one of the many Thai-style pavilions. Love cycling? You’re welcome to rent a bike.

The lotus park is located just across from Nong Han Lake, so make the most of your visit by visiting both. Nong Han Lake is the biggest lake in the Northeast and also the second largest freshwater lake in Thailand. Stunning sunset aside, Nong Han Lake is dotted with islets and you can take a boat to them while observing local fishermen at work.

4. Admire Buddhist arts amid nature at Wat Tham Pha Daen

Things to do in Sakon Nakhon, Thailand: The beautiful landscape of Wat Tham Pha Daen

Situated on Phu Phan mountain and surrounded by beautiful trees and flowers, Wat Tham Pha Daen is a great temple even for those who are feeling templed out. Its golden pagodas gleam on the enormous rocks and Buddhist motifs are carved into the rocks. Thanks to its location, the temple offers sweeping views of the city and Nong Han Lake.

5. Explore the century-old largest Christian community in Thailand at Tha Rae

Things to do in Sakon Nakhon, Thailand: Old-world charms at Tha Rae

Tha Rae Village is home to more Christians than anywhere in Thailand and the community has a long history. Over 100 years ago, Catholic Christians from Vietnam took refuge in Thailand and finally settled in Tha Rae. The village has a unique atmosphere with old French-Vietnamese-style buildings and Noah’s Ark-like Saint Michael the Archangel Cathedral. Plus you can also try Vietnamese cuisine.

6. Have yourself a Merry Starry Christmas at Christmas Star Festival

Things to do in Sakon Nakhon, Thailand: All is bright during Tha Rae Christmas Star Festival

Since Tha Rae is a dominantly Christian community, this is one of the few places in Thailand where you can enjoy grand Christmas festivities. What’s more, Christmas Star Festival is arguably one of the most colorful Christmas celebrations in the world. At Christmas time, the village is decked out with star lanterns and when the night falls, everything is illuminated. Be dazzled by more than 200 cars parading the big star lanterns around the village. Watch the story of Jesus unfold in a stage play. Meet Santa Claus, angels and many more Christmas characters.

7. Glimpse into the world of the Thai Forest Tradition

Things to do in Sakon Nakhon, Thailand: Ajarn Mun Bhuridatto Museum at Wat Pa Sutthawat

With the aim of training the mind to enlightenment, the monks Ajarn Sao Kantasilo and Ajarn Mun Bhuridatto retreated into the secluded forests and caves of the Northeast for intense meditation practice and from then on lived a highly ascetic life. A rigorous practice that’s the closest to Buddha’s.

The Thai Forest Tradition has gained a large following. Since Ajarn Mun and his notable students trained and were laid to rest in Sakon Nakhon, you can retrace their footsteps in the city. Take these following places for example:

1) Wat Pa Sutthawat and Ajarn Mun Bhuridatto Museum

Wat Pa Sutthawat is Ajarn Mun’s final resting place and in the temple grounds is a museum and shrine dedicated to his life and work. The highly revered monk’s objects are displayed in the museum along with his bronze statue and his bone shards, which have unexplainably turned into crystals.

2) Wat Pa Udom Somphon and Ajarn Fan Archaro Museum

Ajarn Fan was one of Ajarn Mun’s students and he went on to become one of Thailand’s most revered monks like his teacher. Wat Pa Udom Somphon was Ajarn Fan’s training place and the beautiful lotus-shaped museum exhibits his history as well as his ashes, tools and life-size statue.

8. Visit the Khmer-style sanctuaries, Phra That Narai Cheng Weng and Phra That Phu Pek

Things to do in Sakon Nakhon, Thailand: The ruins of Phra That Narai Cheng Weng

Though both Phra That Phu Pek and Phra That Narai Cheng Went fell into ruin, these historic temples are surrounded by intriguing legends. Phra That Narai Cheng Weng is believed to have been built entirely by women and its Khmer-style stupa still remains.

Constructed by men, Phra That Phu Pek stands at the top of a mountain in Phu Phan mountain range and you have to clamber up 491 steps to reach the temple. The ancient solar calendar, which was indispensable for rituals and agriculture, is still housed inside the temple. You can also enjoy the view from the top, especially of Nong Han Lake.

9. Wear the locals’ pride and joy, indigo-dyed clothes

Things to do in Sakon Nakhon, Thailand: Indigo legacy

The craftsmanship of handwoven, natural-dyed indigo clothes has been passed down for many generations. The village Ban Non Rua is especially famous and the locals are still developing their techniques.

However, you can find these indigo-dyed clothes all over the city. There are a lot of shops and even an indigo walking street near Wat Phra That Choeng Chum on weekend evenings. The clothes have been transformed into fashionable wear as various other items.

10. Indulge with Thailand’s best beef, Pon Yang Kham

You’ve probably heard of Pon Yang Kham beef before since you can taste it at many restaurants in major cities. Guess what, Thailand’s best beef actually originated in Pon Yang Kham Village. Time to treat yourself to premium steak and other mouthwatering dishes.

(Source: – Tourism Thailand)

Like this: Like Loading...