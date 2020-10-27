Satisfaction! Buriram Man Burns His Wife’s House Down After She Denies Him Sex

A husband in Thailand’s north east has burnt his wife’s house down after she turned down his urgent request for sex.

He has admitted what he has done claiming it gave him satisfaction.

Pol Capt Sura Srijinda revealed that police and fire services had been called to a blazing house in the village of Ban Don Kaew, Thung Wang sub-district in the Sateuk police jurisdiction on Sunday night.

The house and all possessions inside were all but destroyed.

Neighbors said that they had tried to put out the fire but been stopped by Narongchan or Tee who kept them at bay wearing only a loincloth.

He then fled on a motorcycle.

His wife Ratchaneekorn, 30, said that Tee “comes and goes” between her place and his place in Ron Thong sub-district.

On Sunday night she was at home with her two children when he arrived on his motorcycle dressed in only a loincloth. He appeared either drunk or high on something, she said.

He whispered in her ear: “I need sex in a hurry”.

Castigating him for bursting in like this and making such a weird request she said “no way” and suggested he take a shower.

While he was in the shower she fled to a relative’s place with the children.

The next thing she knew was when neighbors said he had set fire to the house. She went back but he wouldn’t let anyone put out the blaze.

She said he had tried to burn down her mother’s place before and never thought he would do this to her.

Tee was soon in custody and admitted setting fire to the house with a picnic stove saying it made him feel “satisfied”.

He is now in the custody of the Sateuk police.

