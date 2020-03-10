Scorching Temperatures, Thunder and HAIL To Hit Thailand This Week

Thailand’s Meteorological Department has forecast a sharp rise in temperatures nationwide over the next couple of days.

Weather forecasters say temperatures will climb to 41C for large parts of the country on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The scorching conditions could then spark thunderstorms, isolated showers and even hail by the end of the week.

People have been warned to secure property while farmers have been warned of possible damage to crops, as well as increased risk of lightning strikes.

On Tuesday and Wednesday (10 and 11 March), people in the North, Northeast and Central regions have been told to brace themselves for “hot and very hot” weather, with temperatures to reach between 37-41C.

Elsewhere, including Bangkok, temperatures are set to hit between 34-38C.

From Wednesday and over the weekend, isolated thunderstorms are forecast nationwide.

While Thailand officially entered its summer or ‘hot’ season on 29 February, the increased temperatures expected this week are not normally forecast for another month or so, which is the peak of the summer season.

(Source: – The Nation)

