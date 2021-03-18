Songkran 2021: Forget Water Splashing Fights – It’s A Dry And Traditional New Year Again



It looks like being a dry Songkran again this year after comments made by the culture minister Itthiphol Khunpleum following a cabinet meeting yesterday, reported Thai Rath.

The minister said that the small Covid steering committee will likely recommend to the CCSA main committee on Friday that all bets are off for the chance of a more raucous celebration next month.

Out go water fights, use of talcum powder to coat faces and foam parties.

Back in for a second year running are more traditional activities like sprinkling lustral water on Buddha images, giving alms to monks and paying respects to the elderly.

Last year’s traditional Thai New Year was largely cancelled.

If parades go ahead this year their numbers will be limited and places like shops will have to have the familiar Covid protocols in place.

Thus the modern day party that Songkran has become over the last few decades is cancelled again with just the old, gentle traditions remaining.

The news will be greeted with mixed feelings – doubtless pleasure from people who dislike their lives disrupted by water fights and who fear the transmission of Covid.

Frustration from people who wanted to let their hair down after a year of blow after blow.

But a recent cluster of infection at a Bangkok market is forcing the government’s hand and there could be even worse news for traders at Khao San Road.

The popular tourist area could be shut to revellers though a final decision about that would rest with the Bangkok Metropolitan Authority.

The CCSA main steering committee will meet Friday to rubber stamp the anticipated proposals for Songkran that this year has been declared a six day holiday from April 10th to 15th.

