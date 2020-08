At its meeting on Thursday (August 13), the Cabinet unanimously voted to mark Friday September 4 and Monday September 7 as public holidays to compensate for this year’s Songkran holidays that were cancelled due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

The four-day weekend in September was a good choice as this month does not have any public holidays, Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam said.

(Source: – The Nation)

