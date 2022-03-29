Songkran Exodus: RTP Set 5% Accident Reduction Target

Yesterday the Royal Thai Police’s top brass gathered for that perennial question.

What to do with the roads and the massive populations that will use them in the yearly exodus that are the Songkran holidays.

Gen Damrongsak Kittipraphas gathered his troops to mount their battle plans that had been handed down for “the good of the people” from PM Prayuth Chan-ocha and RTP chief Gen Suwat Chaengyodsuk, reported Siam Rath.

Two figures leapt out of the meeting.

Firstly the fact that Songkran is expected to see places like Bangkok empty from 8th to 17th April as the rush to the countryside pans out.

About 6.7 million people are expected to go in and out of Bangkok during this period – up from 6.4 million in 2021.

Then there is the accident reduction target.

This year it is at 5%.

In total 80,000 officers are being mobilized to take care of the public during Songkran.

(Source: – Asean Now)

