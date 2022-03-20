Songkran Festival Allowed With Some Restrictions

BANGKOK, March 18 (TNA) – The Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration allowed water splashing activities during the Songkran festival only at specific areas, adjusted COVID-19 control zones and extended the state of emergency for disease control purposes for two months.

CCSA spokesman Dr Taweesilp Visanuyothin said the center reduced the number of COVID-19 control zones from 44 provinces to 20 provinces and increased the number of close-surveillance zones from 25 provinces to 47 provinces. It also raised the number of tourism pilot zones from eight provinces to 10 provinces.

(Source: – Asean Now)

