Songkran In Thailand To Go Ahead Next Month – With Some Water Splashing

Songkran festivities are set to go ahead next month, providing activities comply with measures put in place to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Yuthasak Supasorn, Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand told Daily News that Songkran events will definitely be held in Thailand this year and that TAT plans to organise events to celebrate the Thai New Year.

The TAT chief said Songkran would take place between 10-15 April 2021.

Meanwhile, Sanook reported that the traditional water splashing activities will go ahead on Khaosan Road.

Citing Culture Minister Itthiphol Kunplome, the event can go ahead providing strict disease control measures are in place.

The government hopes the Songkran festival will boost domestic tourism and stimulate the beleaguered economy.

