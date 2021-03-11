Speculation Rife That Top Cop “Big Joke” Is Set For RTP Comeback

Picture: Daily News

Thai media is falling over themselves speculation amid rumors that one of the poster boys of the Royal Thai Police who fell from grace is set for a return to prominence.

Lt-Gen Surachet Hakpan was sacked from his position as commissioner of the Immigration Bureau in 2019 and moved to a paper shuffling position in the PM’s office effectively ending his stellar police career.

Surachate – well known by his familiar nickname of Big Joke – had also been the assistant commissioner of the tourist police where he acted as though he was the leader.

He was constantly seen jetting off around Thailand and the world on high profile, well publicised busts.

But he clearly either upset someone or was allegedly involved in something himself.

He was critical of the IB’s procurement of a 2 billion baht biometrics system, money that his successor at the IB, the more dour Lt-Gen Sompong Chingduang, has been keen to promote as money well spent.

Picture: Daily News

But no reason was ever given for Surachate’s fall from grace though an inquiry is ongoing.

He has sued the PM Prauth Chan-ocha for wrongful transfer and has been a thorn in the side of the PM who responded to reporters’ pressing regarding the case yesterday with irritability.

He denied that Surachate was returning to the force in an active role but seemed to indicate that he was moving back while the investigation continues.

Print media has speculated that this means an inactive post.

There appears to be two months for the investigation to continue. Prayut denied that Surachate’s return has anything to do with the lawsuit.

Daily News led the speculation with their reporter also pressing DPM Wissanu Krea-ngam who barked back: “Can’t say – ask the PM” when questioned about a return for Surachate.

(Source: – Thai Visa News)

