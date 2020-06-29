State Of Emergency Extended Until End Of July: Bars Open 1 July

The state of emergency was extended for another month, until July 31, at Monday (June 29)’s meeting of the government’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

The meeting, which was headed by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, considered the fifth phase of lockdown easing, the state of emergency, and the reopening of Thailand’s border to foreigners.

The CCSA reportedly extended the state of emergency to aid the fifth-phase easing and the reopening of schools and colleges on July 1.

Businesses set to be reopened on July 1 include pubs, bars and entertainment venues.

(Source: – The Nation)

