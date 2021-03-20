Stomy Weather Ahead: High Winds And Thunderstorms To Hit NE Then Bangkok Over Next Couple Of Days

Image: Sanook

The Thai meterological office has warned people to expect storms in the upper reaches of Thailand in the next couple of days.

Weather will be hot to very hot and the thunderstorms and high winds will hit the north east first on Sunday then move across to Bangkok and surrounding areas on Monday.

There could be hail in some areas.

The south will see an increase in rain.

People in the upper areas of Thailand were thus warned to avoid being caught outside, not shelter under trees and watch out for things like poorly secured advertising hoardings.

(Source: – Thai Visa News)

Like this: Like Loading...