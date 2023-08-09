Stormy Weather Warnings For 35 Provinces, Potential Flash Floods, Landslides Predicted

The Meteorological Department has released alerts for 35 provinces, which include the capital city Bangkok. These alerts predict substantial rainfall that might result in abrupt floods and landslides in hilly regions. There is concern that a weakening storm front, progressing from Myanmar and northern Laos towards Vietnam, could amplify rainfall and turbulent conditions across Thailand.

The current forecast anticipates heavy rain in the northern, northeastern, and southern parts of Thailand. Residents residing in these zones are advised to be cautious due to the possibility of intense rain and the buildup of precipitation that could potentially trigger sudden floods and landslides, particularly in proximity to mountains and rivers.

Presently located in the Pacific Ocean, Storm Khanun is projected to advance past southern Japan and head towards the Korean peninsula within the next 48 hours. Individuals planning to travel to these regions are recommended to consistently monitor weather updates, as reported by KhaoSod.

In the northeastern region, approximately 60% of the area, especially in provinces like Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, and Mukdahan, are also anticipated to experience stormy weather.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related