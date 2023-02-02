Summer Season Starts In Thailand At The End Of February

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) is predicting a scorching high of 43 degrees Celsius in Thailand this summer and that the new season will kick in before the end of February.

The TMD reported yesterday that the summer season in Thailand would be delayed by one or two weeks this year. The weather will get warmer by the end of February and the summer season will end around May.

March and April will bring hot, humid weather with thunderstorms, and temperatures will be about 35.5 degrees Celsius, a bit higher than last summer.

The highest temperature during the hot season could hit 43 degrees Celsius in the northern and northeastern parts of Thailand. The highest temperature for Bangkok is predicted to be about 38 to 39 degrees Celsius, and for other central provinces, the TMD reckons it could be about 40 to 42 degrees Celsius.

For the southern part of Thailand, there would be rain in about 20% to 30% of the area from the end of February to the end of April, and the rainfall would increase to 60% to 80 % of the area until the middle of May.

The TMD also warned residents to beware of heavy thunderstorms, strong winds, and hail, and make preparations to prevent damage to properties and reduce the risk of danger to their lives.

Additionally, the TMD warned that rainfall levels may not meet the demands of consumers and farmers in certain regions and called for conservation efforts to avoid a water shortage during the hot season.

This summer, the highly anticipated return of the Songkran Festival is the main attraction, after being cancelled for two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Many Thais are also making travel arrangements, such as tour buses and flights, to reunite with their families and celebrate the five-day holiday from April 13 to 17.

