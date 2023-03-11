Summer Storm Warning For Bangkok And 41 Other Provinces

People living in 42 provinces in the northern, north-eastern, central and eastern regions of Thailand, including Bangkok and its suburbs, are advised to brace for summer storms, which will bring heavy rain and hail to some areas from Sunday until next Tuesday.

The Meteorological Department said today (Friday) that a moderate cold front is forecast to blanket the northern part of Thailand and the South China Sea and this will collide with the westerly winds over northern region, as the country is experiences hot weather.

This weather condition will create a summer storm, with strong winds in the northern, north-eastern, central and eastern regions as well as hail in some areas, said the department.

People in the 42 provinces, including Bangkok and its surrounding areas, can check for updates on the weather conditions at the department’s website http://www.tmd.go.th or by calling the hotline numbers 1182 or 0-2399-4012-13 around the clock.

The provinces to be affected by summer storm are:

March 12th: Chiang Rai, Lampang, Phayao, Nan, Phrae, Uttaradit and Phetchabun in the northern region; Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nong Bua Lamphu and Udon Thani in the northeast.

March 13th: Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phayao, Nan, Phrae, Uttaradit, Tak, Sukhothai, Kamphaeng Phet, Phichit, Phitsanuloke and Phetchabun in the north; Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nong Bua Lamphu, Udon Thani, Sakhon Nakhon, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen and Nakhon Ratchasima in the northeast; Nakhon Sawan, Lop Buri, Saraburi, Ayutthaya, Bangkok and its suburbs in the central region; and Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat in the eastern region.

March 14th: Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat in the eastern region.

(Source: – Thai PBS)