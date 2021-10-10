Sunday Afternoon Covid-19 Update: News And Provincial Totals

Today, the CCSA reported 10,817 new Covid-19 infections, a change of +187 since yesterday, and 84 Coronavirus-related deaths, a change of +11 from yesterday. Since April 1, in the latest wave of the virus in Thailand, a total of 1,682,021 confirmed Covid-19 infections have been reported. Provincial Covid-19 totals can be found below.

In the 24 hour period since the last count, the CCSA has reported 9,981 recoveries, a change of -561 from yesterday. There are now 110,880 people currently receiving treatment for Covid-19, a change of +752 from yesterday, including 2,985 in the ICU and 689 on ventilators.

Daily vaccinations topped 1 million on the date with the last reported data from the Department of Disease Control, with 480,064 first doses given, 489,043 second doses, and 40,965 third booster shots. According to their data (each governmental office seems to produce different data regarding vaccinations), on September 30, Thailand administered a record of just under 2.3 million vaccines.

In provincial totals, Khon Kaen, with 305 new infections, just passed Sandbox destination Surat Thani (277 infections) in total Covid-19 cases today and Chumphon’s 115 new infections surpassed Ang Thong. Future Sandbox location on November 1 Chiang Mai had 225 new infections as it overtook both Samut Songkhram and Nakhon Nayok in total cases.

New Sandbox programme destination Phang Nga also moved up in the total infection ranking, passing Loei today after finding 68 new infections. And Satun surpassed Nan, Lampang, and Lamphun due to 67 new infections in the past 24 hours.

(Source: – The Thaiger)

