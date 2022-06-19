North East Thailand Times

Teaching Jobs. No Experience Required

Simon Holber

Jun 19, 2022

We have guaranteed teaching jobs available all over the North East of Thailand and Bangkok. Jobs near Buriram vacant.

All lessons plans done for you, no weekly admin work, full training will be given. You deliver the scripted lessons to great students at local high schools.

An enjoyable way to earn up to 36,000 Baht per month, depending on location.

You must be a Native English speaker from one of the following countries: AUS, CAN, IRL, NZ, SA, UK and USA. The other requirement is a bachelor’s degree from an accredited university.

Get in touch today and you could be in a great job in no time at all.

Visa and work permit provided.

Contact us today for details

 

Jun 19, 2022

