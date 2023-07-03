Technical Glitches In Bangkok Bank’s Mobile App Continue To Disrupt Weekend Transactions

Customers of Bangkok Bank encountered ongoing technical issues with their mobile banking app throughout the weekend. Users expressed their frustrations as they were unable to access their accounts and instead saw an apology message along with an unfamiliar interface. This inconvenience caused significant disruptions for clients who needed to perform financial transactions during a typically busy weekend. Bangkok Bank attempted to appease their dissatisfied customers by acknowledging a communication problem between their systems but provided limited details about when the issue would be resolved.

The incident gained traction on social media, with the hashtag #bankcrashes trending on Twitter. Even after the problem was recognized, many users continued to experience connection errors, and there were reports of malfunctioning ATMs.

Bangkok Bank issued a statement expressing gratitude for customers’ patience and promising an investigation into the technical glitches but did not provide any explanations or a clear plan for resolving the problem. Given recent global banking crises, such as the collapse of SVB, there were concerns about the potential long-term impact, although the Tourism Authority of Thailand believed an immediate decline in long-haul markets was unlikely.

