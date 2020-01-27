Temperature Drops 1-4 Degrees In Upper Thailand

Outbreaks of thundershowers and gusty winds are possible in the lower Northeast and the East while cool to cold weather, with temperatures dropping by 2-4 degrees Celsius in the North and the Northeast, the Thailand Meteorological Department forecast on Monday (Jan. 27) .

The westerly trough moving past the North will cover the Northeast while a high-pressure system from China covers Vietnam and the South China Sea causing southeasterly winds to prevail over the lower Northeast and the East.

People in the North and the Northeast have been urged to take care of their health during the changeable weather and farmers must beware of damage to crops.

Dust situation: In the North and the Central regions including Bangkok and its vicinity, strong winds blowing around the area decrease the accumulation of dust and smog in the air.

The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:

Northeastern region: Cool to cold weather with thundershowers in 10 per cent of the area, temperature lows of 14-18 degrees Celsius and highs of 26-30 degrees Celsius. Temperature likely to drop to 11-13 degrees Celsius on hilltops.

(Source: – The Nation)

Like this: Like Loading...