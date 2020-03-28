Thai AirAsia To Cancel All Domestic Flights Next Month

A Thai AirAsia plane sits on the tarmac at Don Mueang airport on Friday. (Photo by Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

Thai AirAsia will suspend operations on all domestic routes from April 1-30, the airline announced on Friday.

The budget airline said it will temporarily suspend the flights during the period as part of the cooperation with the goverment to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

All airlines around the world are suffering from reduced demand due to travel restrictions in bids to fight Covid-19.

(Source: – Bangkok Post)

Like this: Like Loading...