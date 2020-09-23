Thai Cabinet Approves Two More Long Weekends For November, December

The Cabinet has set November 19-20 as special holidays in a bid to stimulate the tourism industry.

Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn said on Tuesday (September 22) that these days were being named public holidays to encourage spending.

The days will be attached to the weekend resulting in a four-day holiday.

The November holidays were proposed to the Cabinet by Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam on Tuesday.

The Cabinet also agreed to set December 11 as a compensatory day off for Father’s Day on December 5, which falls on a Saturday.

With Constitution Day falling on December 10, having the following day off will result in a long weekend, which should encourage people to go away on trips.

Meanwhile, Phiphat said there should be no reason to launch new measures to stimulate the tourism industry because previous measures are in full swing.

(Source: – The Nation)

