Thai Cabinet Decides Not To Postpone May Holidays

Picture: Daily News

 

Thai media reports the Cabinet has decided not to postpone the public holidays scheduled to take place in early May.

 

Following a meeting at Government House on Tuesday morning, Daily News reports the holidays will go ahead as scheduled.

 

The 4 public holidays in question are:

 

Labour Day – 1 May

Coronation Day – 4 May

Visakha Bucha – 6 May

Royal Ploughing Ceremony – 11 May

 

On Monday is was reported that the Cabinet was considering postponing the holidays as a preventative measure against COVID-19.

 

While the holidays will take place as planned, the official advice to stay indoors and avoid travelling unless absolutely necessary remains.

 

(Source: – Thai Visa News

