Thai Cabinet Decides Not To Postpone May Holidays

Thai media reports the Cabinet has decided not to postpone the public holidays scheduled to take place in early May.
Following a meeting at Government House on Tuesday morning, Daily News reports the holidays will go ahead as scheduled.
The 4 public holidays in question are:
Labour Day – 1 May
Coronation Day – 4 May
Visakha Bucha – 6 May
Royal Ploughing Ceremony – 11 May
On Monday is was reported that the Cabinet was considering postponing the holidays as a preventative measure against COVID-19.
While the holidays will take place as planned, the official advice to stay indoors and avoid travelling unless absolutely necessary remains.
