Thai Families Can Grow Six Pots Of Cannabis Each As Rules Eased

Photographer: Luke Duggleby/Bloomberg

Thai households can now grow six pots of cannabis each to supplement their income, the nation’s health minister said, as the first country in the region to legalize medical marijuana further eased rules to promote the crop’s commercial use.

Families may form communities to grow marijuana and supply the crop to public hospitals and state facilities, or use them to make food and cosmetic products as a fresh revenue source, Thailand’s Deputy Premier and Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said in a statement Friday.

“Marijuana and hemp are both economic crops and it provides a new option for locals to generate revenue,” Anutin said at a marijuana educational expo at Buriram, 400 kilometers northeast of Bangkok. “We are trying to ease restrictions to allow the public easier access to the plant, but please cooperate and use it correctly.”

(Source: – Bloomberg)

